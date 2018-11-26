Sadayoshi Yokoyama, Toshiko Watanabe DENSO CORPORATION Phone: 81-566-25-5594 Fax: 81-566-25-4509 sadayoshi_yokoyama@denso.co.jp toshiko_watanabe@denso.co.jp

KARIYA, JAPAN, Nov 26, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation, the world's second largest mobility supplier, today announced it has taken a stake in Infineon Technologies AG, one of top manufacturer of in-vehicle semiconductor products, to accelerate the development of technology to achieve next-generation vehicle systems such as automated driving. With the investment, Infineon Technologies' advanced semiconductor technologies will be combined with DENSO's in-vehicle technologies and expertise to accelerate the development of new and emerging mobility solutions.Due to increased functionality of vehicles and advanced electronic control, the demand for semiconductor products is growing exponentially. Next-generation vehicle systems required for widespread automated driving, electrification, and connected cars are continuously becoming more sophisticated and require more advanced technology. To enhance in-vehicle semiconductor product development, DENSO has been collaborating with semiconductor manufacturers, like Infineon Technologies, that have profound expertise in the space.Founded in 1999, Infineon Technologies creates and manufactures cutting-edge technologies, including microcomputers for control applications, and semiconductor sensors and products for electrified vehicles. The company also has a successful track record in mass production.DENSO's long-term commitment to mobility, especially in the areas of automated driving, connected cars and electrification, will enhance and accelerate the development of hardware and software-based solutions in the fields of safety and environmental protection. By partnering with Infineon Technologies and other companies both in and out of the automotive industry, DENSO continues to add value to the future of mobility for its customers and for all of society.About DensoDENSO Corp., headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan has more than 220 subsidiaries in 35 countries and regions (including Japan) and employs approximately 170,000 people worldwide. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, totaled US$48.1 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 8.8% of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges.