

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled RMB189.09 million, or RMB4.84 per share. This compares with RMB11.29 million, or RMB0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB206.35 million or RMB5.28 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to RMB6.69 billion from RMB6.42 billion last year.



JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance:



