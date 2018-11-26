NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 23 November 2018 were: 170.12p Capital only 172.01p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 14 November 2018, the Company has 68,974,044 ordinary shares in issue, including 31,387,261 which are held in treasury.