Stillfront Group AB: eRepublik.com in soft launch on mobile

November 26, 2018

eRepublik Labs, part of Stillfront Group, soft launches eRepublik.com on mobile

On the 11th anniversary of the eRepublik.com franchise, eRepublik Labs is bringing its first game to mobile. eRepublik Mobile will be available in open beta on the Google Play early access program. The game is expected to be in soft launch for several months.

eRepublik.com was the first game that eRepublik Labs launched back in 2007. Over 10 million people played the game over its close to 11 years history. The game in its browser version has a very dedicated community with an MAU of 35000 players and has seen its revenues grow this year. eRepublik Mobile will work in synch with the browser version of the game meaning both existing and new players will be able to play cross platform now.

"eRepublik.com was the start of our adventure and was our largest game until it was overtaken by our mobile game releases such as War and Peace. It is now one of our 5 core Live games and although it is not the largest one, it has a very dedicated community and extremely unique gameplay. We are thrilled to be bringing it to mobile both for the existing community and for new players that want to try something completely unique and different on mobile", says Alexis Bonte, co- founder and CEO of eRepublik Labs.

"eRepublik.com is a great example of our evergreen games strategy, we are happy to see this 11-year old game brought to mobile audiences. We have seen how successful that 'platform extension' strategy can be in our other studios such as Bytro or Goodgame", says Jörgen Larsson, CEO of Stillfront.

ABOUT STILLFRONT

Stillfront is a group of independent creators, publishers and distributors of digital games - with a vision to become the leading group of indie game creators and publishers. Stillfront operates through ten near-autonomous subsidiaries: Bytro Labs in Germany, Coldwood Interactive in Sweden, Power Challenge in the UK and Sweden, Dorado Online Games in Malta, Simutronics in the United States, Babil Games in UAE and Jordan, eRepublik in Ireland and Romania, OFM Studios in Germany, Goodgame Studios in Germany and Imperia Online, Bulgaria. Stillfront's games are distributed globally. The main markets are Germany, the United States, France, UK and MENA. For further information, please visit www.stillfront.com.

SELECTED GAMES

Stillfront's portfolio includes games across multiple platforms. Unravel and Unravel Two are widely acclaimed console games developed by Coldwood in collaboration with Electronic Arts. Supremacy 1914 and Call of War are high-immersion war strategy games developed by Bytro Labs. ManagerZone is a sports management strategy game launched in 2001. DragonRealms and GemStone IV are MUD-style games with a very loyal player base. Siege: Titan Wars is a popular mobile game developed by Simutronics. Nida Harb III and Admiral are mobile strategy games with very strong player bases, which are published by Babil Games. World at War: WW2 and War and Peace: Civil War are successful mobile strategy games developed and published by eRepublik Labs. Online Fussball Manager is a leading sports management game. EMPIRE and BIG FARM are major brands operated by Goodgame Studios. Imperia Online, is an MMO strategy game published on both browser and mobile platforms by Imperia Online.

