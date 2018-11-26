

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose sharply on Monday after tumbling nearly 8 percent in the previous session on concerns over surging supply and a slowdown in demand growth.



Brent crude oil for February delivery jumped 1.8 percent to $60.10 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for January delivery were up 1.33 percent at $51.09 per barrel.



Friday's oil sell-off was dubbed 'Black Friday' by traders. If OPEC fails to provide assurance to markets by reducing output on December 6, it is expected that the oil market would remain oversupplied in 2019.



Apart from oversupply, the downward pressure stems from concerns over a slowdown in demand growth and a selloff in equity markets worldwide.



With the U.S. duties on Chinese goods set to increase to 25 percent at the start of 2019, the trade conflict between the world's two biggest economies poses a significant downside risk.



U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be meeting on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Argentina at the end of this week, but analysts remain skeptical that the two leaders could reach a substantive deal.



