The English Prof. Graham Hughes to Be Awarded the Hamdan Award for Medical Research Excellence

DUBAI, UAE, November 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Prof. Graham Hughes, Head of the London Lupus Centre at the London Bridge Hospital, is to be awarded the Hamdan International Award for Medical Research Excellence for the topic of Rheumatological Disorders, according to an official announcement that was given recently in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, UAE Minister of Finance and the Patron of the Award, will honor Prof. Hughes in a grand ceremony to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on the 12th of December, alongside 15 other prestigious personalities and organizations from USA, Switzerland, Jordan, Sudan, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Aribia.

According to a report recently issued by the Hamdan Medical Award, Prof. Hughes trained and qualified at the London Hospital. In 1969 and 1970, he spent two years working with a Postgraduate Fellowship in New York at the Rheumatology & Lupus Centre of Dr. Charles Christian. Professor Hughes became a Consultant Physician at Hammersmith Hospital where he set up Europe's first dedicated Lupus Clinic in 1973. He described the clotting disorder now known as Hughes Syndrome in 1983, and he set up the Lupus Unit at St Thomas' Hospital in 1985. In 1993, he received the World Rheumatology (ILAR) Research Prize for the description of Hughes Syndrome. He is a member of the American Lupus "Hall of Fame," and Doctor Honoris Causa at the Universities of Marseille and Barcelona, a Master of the "American College of Rheumatology" and founder and editor of the International Journal "LUPUS."

The report also quoted the Dean of the University of Barcelona, Prof. Miquel Vilardell, who highlighted the importance of Hughes Syndrome, saying, "There are two new diseases of the late 20th Century, namely 'AIDS' and the Antiphospholipid Syndrome, now known as 'Hughes Syndrome.'"

Notably, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences is a non-profit organization that honors researchers around the world who carry out distinguished medical research to serve mankind at large. The Award also works towards stimulating scientific interaction and enriching scientific research among doctors within the UAE and overseas.