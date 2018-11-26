Correction of Earlier Press Release Regarding Change of Chairman of the Board

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today at 09:00 a.m., Corral Petroleum Holdings AB (publ) issued a press release in which the headline could be incorrectly interpreted as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Corral Petroleum Holdings AB (publ) being changed.

We want to hereby clarify that the change relates to Preem AB (publ), in which company Mr. Jason Milazzo has thus been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors, succeeding Mohammed Al-Amoudi.

No changes has been made in the Board of Directors of Corral Petroleum Holdings AB (publ).

