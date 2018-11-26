sprite-preloader
26.11.2018
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 19

This announcement replaces the 'Base Rate Change' announcement published at 10:48 this morning. The announcement was issued under the incorrect headline and should have read 'Net Asset Value(s)' The contents of the announcement remain unchanged.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 23-November-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                194.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                              194.30p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

© 2018 PR Newswire