Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

This announcement replaces the 'Base Rate Change' announcement published at 10:48 this morning. The announcement was issued under the incorrect headline and should have read 'Net Asset Value(s)' The contents of the announcement remain unchanged. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares As at close of business on 23-November-2018 NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 194.14p INCLUDING current year revenue 194.30p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596 ---