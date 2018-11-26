=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- personal data: responsible party: name: Oberbank AG (legal person) =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- reason: reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities name and surname: Dr. Franz Gasselsberger function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer information: name: Lenzing AG =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- information about deal: ISIN: AT0000644505 description of the financial instrument: Share type: acquisition date: 23.11.2018; UTC+01:00 market: Wiener Boerse - XVIE currency: Euro price volume 77.40 800 77.60 800 77.70 800 77.80 1,319 total volume: 3,719 total price: 288,780.35 average price: 77.65 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Further inquiry note: Lenzing AG Mag. Waltraud Kaserer Tel.: +43 (0) 7672-701-2713 Fax: +43 (0) 07672-96301 mail: w.kaserer@lenzing.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 26, 2018 06:18 ET (11:18 GMT)