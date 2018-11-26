Neuromod Devices Limited ("Neuromod"), an Irish medical technology company specialising in non-invasive neuromodulation technologies, is delighted to announce that Professor Richard S. Tyler has agreed to join Neuromod's Clinical Advisory Board. A clinical expert in tinnitus and audiology, Professor Tyler is a renowned pioneer in the advancement of tinnitus research and treatment, founding the annual International Conference on Management of Tinnitus and Hyperacusis more than 26 years ago. In addition to his roles as Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology, Head Neck Surgery and in the Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology at the University of Iowa, Professor Tyler continues to see and treat a large number of US tinnitus patients.

Professor Tyler's appointment to the Clinical Advisory Board follows a number of other exciting appointments by the Company this year. In June, Mr. Christopher M. Smith, a global leader in the hearing and medical device industries agreed to join the Board of Directors and in January, Professor Hubert Lim, a world-renowned scientist and thought leader in auditory neuroscience was appointed as Chief Scientific Officer.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Ross O'Neill, CEO of Neuromod said: "We're delighted to welcome Prof. Rich Tyler to Neuromod's Clinical Advisory Board. Prof. Tyler is a world-renowned audiologist who has advanced our understanding of tinnitus and pioneered research into the development of treatments for tinnitus throughout his illustrious career. As a practising audiologist who continues to see and help a large number of tinnitus patients, Prof. Tyler's insight and guidance will be invaluable as we prepare for the commercial roll out of our ground-breaking, home-use tinnitus treatment device."

Prof. Tyler commented: "There are estimates of up to 30% of the population suffering from tinnitus and no one seems to want to help them. Many of these patients cannot sleep at night and take medications for anxiety and depression. I am excited to join Neuromod's Clinical Advisory Board. Neuromod are working with leading tinnitus scientists and are taking an evidence-based approach to develop treatments for this large unmet clinical need. They have conducted some of the largest and most rigorous clinical trials to date in tinnitus. I am glad to play a part in helping them develop viable treatment options for the millions of patients living with this debilitating condition."

-ENDS-

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181126005084/en/

Contacts:

FTI Consulting Media Relations

Melanie Farrell

neuromod@fticonsulting.com