Lancet Laboratories Chooses LabOS to Replace Their Laboratory Information System

Lancet Laboratories Will Implement Netlims' LabOS Across 650 Service Centers and Laboratories

Netlims, a global leader in laboratory information systems (LIS), announced that it has been selected to implement its flagship LabOS product across the African continent for Lancet Laboratories, a major African laboratory. LabOS will support an extensive range of services, such as clinical laboratories, microbiology, anatomic pathology and genetic services, and will serve a broad team of technicians, physicians, veterinarians, and patients. The system will be implemented in more than 500 service centers and 150 laboratories and hospitals (including five large regional reference labs), deployment has begun at several sites.

Netlims' LabOS is a highly robust end-to-end web and cloud based LIS platform; it provides an open API enabling integration with new systems and devices. All LabOS modules operate through a single database, using standard components and monitoring tools to support unlimited workloads with no single point of failure. Lancet Laboratories has chosen the full suite of LabOS modules for their web architecture, leading technology, rich functionality, and sleek, intuitive user interface. LabOS gives Lancet the ability to facilitate its labs' various needs in terms of sample tracking, multi-language availability, and automatic alerts; while accommodating physician requirements to vary test ranges and receive reports in the form and medium they choose.

The scattered landscape and sometimes fraught infrastructure in certain areas of Africa, combined with stringent regulations, makes Africa a particularly challenging market for a LIS provider. LabOS will help Lancet continue to adhere to international diagnostic criteria such as ISO, and national regulatory requirements such as SANAS.

"Lancet processes in excess of 2.5 million tests each month and growing, there are very few LIS products with the capacity and scale to accommodate a system as complex as ours," said John Sole, IT Director, Lancet. "After surveying the sites of several top LIS providers, Netlims was the only provider whose customers demonstrated the diverse functionality, flexibility, and longevity needed to satisfy our diverse stakeholders."

"Lancet is clearly demonstrating their commitment to develop through bringing cutting edge services to the African continent," said Netlims CEO, Zvika Zisser. "We are thrilled that Lancet is utilizing the richness that LabOS has to offer, and look forward to helping them grow further through increased capacity and the ability to integrate with new technologies."

About Lancet

Lancet Laboratories is one of the leading pathology laboratories providing vital diagnostic and monitoring pathology services in South Africa, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

Lancet Laboratories provide a wide range of pathology services through our specialist laboratories. Our service, headed by over 90 Specialist Pathologists with a very broad range of expertise and performs in excess of 3700 separate pathology tests covering all disciplines.

About Netlims

Netlims, part of the STMS Group, is a leading provider of Laboratory Information Systems, serving hundreds of hospitals and laboratories worldwide. LabOS, Netlims' flagship product, has an unparalleled ability to optimize lab efficiency and ultimately to drive revenue.

Netlims' success is based on twenty years of experience, and dedicated support from planning through to implementation and maintenance. LabOS is fully customizable via add-on modules, including point-of-care and telehealth data integration, to meet the needs of the most specialized labs.

