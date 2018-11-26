

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Monday as investors turned their focus towards upcoming G20 meeting at the end of the week.



Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to 1,226.04 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.25 percent at $1,232.10 per ounce.



U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be meeting on the sidelines of the summit in Argentina, but analysts remain skeptical that the two leaders could reach a substantive deal.



The U.S. duties on Chinese goods will increase to 25 percent at the start of 2019, if both sides fail to bridge gaping divisions over trade.



Investors also await a slew of U.S. economic data, remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the minutes of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting this week for clues on the outlook for interest rates.



Given the uncertainties around global growth, the Fed may have to consider slowing the pace of interest rate hikes after December. This situation could weaken the dollar and drive up demand for the precious metal.



Meanwhile, political risks in Europe have receded somewhat after EU leaders approved an agreement on the U.K.'s withdrawal and future relations, and Italy reportedly agreed to fine-tune its deficit goal.



