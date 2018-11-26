Light Emitting Diode to Remain the Most Preferred Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Product Type; Lasers to Push Global Revenues Through 2026

NEW YORK, November 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Persistence Market Research predicts 1.7X increase in sales revenue of aesthetic lasers and energy devices between 2018 and 2026

Of the different types of aesthetic lasers and energy devices available in the global market, lasers will continue to dominate physician/surgeon as well as patient preference in the coming years. Advancements in technology have resulted in the introduction of different product types in the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market and LEDs or light emitting diodes are likely to witness a surge in demand post 2023. In a new research by Persistence Market Research, the global market for aesthetic lasers and energy devices is forecasted to register a growth rate of 6.1% during the period 2018 to 2026, with revenue slated to reach about US$ 2 Billion by 2018 end.

Aesthetic lasers and energy devices find application across a diverse range of treatments including hair and tattoo removal, body shaping, skin treatment, intimate wellness, elimination of scar tissue, vascular treatment, etc. Of these, aesthetic lasers and energy devices are widely in demand in body shaping followed by vascular treatment.

The report on the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market highlights the differentiating strategies adopted by manufacturers to stay ahead in this highly competitive market.

M&As, regional expansion, product launches, and collaborations with other players will continue to be the top strategies adopted by Tier 1 manufacturers of aesthetic lasers and energy devices.

Diversification of the product portfolio with innovative product offerings catering to varied applications, through structured R&D investments is an undisputed growth strategy adopted by manufacturers of aesthetic lasers and energy devices.

Innovation in product marketing will persist as a top customer outreach strategy.

Technology will remain a key enabler of growth in product manufacturing.

Forward integration of the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market through value chain expansion will be the top focus area of manufacturers.

Regional focus will remain centered on the lucrative markets of the Asia Pacific such as Japan and China .

The primary objective of manufacturer strategies in the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market is to augment revenues in various regional markets and expand global market footprint in order to gain an edge over competition.

Regulatory Approvals to Facilitate Launch of Newer and More Advanced Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices

Regulations governing the launch of aesthetic lasers and energy devices are creating lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers in terms of leveraging technology to underpin product manufacturing activities. Regulatory approvals by agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regional medical device regulatory authorities have enabled manufacturers of aesthetic lasers and energy devices to launch innovative products - particularly laser equipment - backed by advanced medical device technology across various regional markets. Technology simplifies treatment procedures and provides enhanced patient outcomes, in turn increasing patient confidence in the various treatments incorporating aesthetic lasers and energy devices. This is a great revenue push factor in the global market. Manufacturers are expanding their product portfolio by seeking regulatory approvals, leading to overall growth of the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market.

"The use of intense pulsed light (IPL) and laser resurfacing in aesthetic dermatology to treat different skin conditions such as acne is propelling the demand for aesthetic lasers and energy devices, and the global market is likely to register significant growth in the next few years. Needless to say, innovation will continue to remain at the forefront, with manufacturers pumping in huge investments in medical devices research and development initiatives." --- Senior Consultant - Medical Devices, Persistence Market Research

There is a conscious global shift from invasive to non-invasive aesthetic laser treatments. Experts at Persistence Market Research have noted a rising awareness among the global patient population regarding the benefits of non-invasive therapies including ease of use, lesser side effects, low post-operative pain, reduced hospitalization, and faster recovery time as compared to invasive procedures. This is fueling demand for non-invasive treatments incorporating aesthetic lasers and energy devices among both the patient population as well as the medical fraternity.

