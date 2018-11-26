Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Almenna leigufélagið ehf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 6110130350 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 25490082EV52LTDCT350 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) AL231124 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000030401 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-B-F-S-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ALMENNA LEIGUF/3.3 BD 20241123 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued 1,080,000,000 amount -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount 0 previously issued -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued 1,080,000,000 at this time -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in 20,000,000 CSD -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Yes Nasdaq Stock Exchange -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization Annuity type -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization Indexed bond with irregular repayments. See field 35 for type, if other further explanation. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date November 23, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary May 23, 2019 installment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of 12 installments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment 2 frequency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date November 23, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 3.30% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound Simple Interest interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound , if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count 30E/360 convention -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from November 23, 2018 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary May 23, 2019 coupon date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon 2 frequency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of 12 coupon payments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular The repayment of the bond is not in line with the bond's cash flow, duration. The bond is to be repaid in full over 6 years, then how with 12 payments in total, that is a payment is due every 6 months. For the first 11 installments the payments are the same as for a 25 year indexed annuity that has 50 installments, one every 6 months. But the on the maturity date, the 23rd of November 2024, the remainder of the principal, accrued interest and indexation will be repaid in full. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / Clean Price clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date No is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or Daily Index monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index 458.7067 value -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date November 23, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating N/A (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional The repayment of the bond is not in line with the bond's information duration. The bond is to be repaid in full over 6 years, with 12 payments in total, that is a payment is due every 6 months. For the first 11 installments the payments are the same as for a 25 year indexed annuity that has 50 installments, one every 6 months. But on the maturity date, the 23rd of November 2024, the remainder of the bond will be repaid. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- These bonds are issued within the 30 billion ISK publishing terms of the issuer. Integral information about the bonds and the issuer can be approached by taking into account this term sheet, the issue description of the bond class, the final terms of each bond class and base prospectus of the issuer dated the 13th of December 2017. The aforementioned files can be found on the issuers website (http://www.al.is/#!//investors). The bonds are collateralized based on an arrangement made on the 6th of December 2017 by the issue of a letter of indemnity, pledge agreement, the signing of a mortgagee agreement, agency agreement and agreement with a certifying authority. These files can be found on the the issuers website (http://www.al.is/#!/investor). By investing in the collateralized bonds, investors are in agreement with the aforementioned info. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at Yes CSD -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities Nasdaq CSD Iceland depository -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of November 23, 2018 Application for Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of November 25, 2018 Approval of Application for Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of November 27, 2018 admission to trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Order book ID 164092 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument Corporate Bonds subtype -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population OMX ICE Corporate Bonds name -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static No volatility guards -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic No volatility guards -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR BOND - Bonds identifier -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------