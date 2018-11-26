SRAX to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2018 / Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management and distribution technology platform company, will present at the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

CEO Chris Miglino will present and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. To schedule a meeting, please contact your LD Micro representative, or LHA Investor Relations at SRAX@lhai.com.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

View the Social Reality LD Micro profile here.

About SRAX

Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management and distribution technology platform company. SRAX's technology delivers the tools to unlock data to reveal brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIG (www.bigtoken.com), SRAX has developed a consumer-powered data marketplace where people can own and sell access to their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's technology and tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, sports and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact Information:

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, +1 415 433 3777, srax@lhai.com

