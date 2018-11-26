Integrated Media Technology Limited to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2018 / Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) ("IMTE" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the investment, development, and commercialization of visual technology with a focus on glasses-free 3D display technology, today announced that it will be presenting at the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 5th, 2018 at 11:30 AM (PST). Dr. Herbert Ying Chiu Lee, Chairman and CEO of IMTE, will be presenting and meeting with investors.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Adam Holdsworth at adamh@pcgadvisory.com, or 646-862-4607.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

View Integrated Media Technology Limited's profile here: ldmicro.com/profile/IMTE

About Integrated Media Technology Limited ("IMTE")

IMTE is engaged in the investment, development, and commercialization of visual technology with a focus on glasses-free 3D (also known as autostereoscopic 3D) display technology. Through its subsidiary, Marvel Digital Limited, IMTE designs and sells glasses-free 3D products for the industrial market. These products include glasses-free 3D digital signage and video wall, 3D conversion equipment, and software for the film/video production industry. For the consumer market, IMTE through its subsidiary, GOXD Technology Ltd., offers consumer products such as glasses-free 3D digital photo frame, smartphone, tablet, and TV on a cloud-bases platform connecting users anytime anywhere worldwide. IMTE is headquartered in Hong Kong with regional offices in Australia and China. IMTE is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "IMTE". For more information, please visit www.imtechltd.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

U.S Investor Relations Contact:

PCG Advisory Group

Adam Holdsworth, Managing Director

Email: adamh@pcgadvisory.com

Phone: +1 646-862-4607

