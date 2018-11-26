Vanadium One Energy Corp.: Vanadium One Strengthens its Board of Directors and Management Team

TORONTO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2018 / Vanadium One Energy Corp. (TSX-V: VONE), continues to strengthen its Board of Directors and management team with the appointment of two industry leaders to its Board of Directors. The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Mark Brennan and Mr. Casper Groenewald have joined the Board of Directors and Mr. Brennan will become the Company's first Chairman. Messrs. Brennan and Groenewald were instrumental in building Largo Resources and its Maracas Menchen Mine. They lead an impressive slate of proposed Directors for election at the Company's next AGM, to be held on December 18, 2018.

From 2005 to late 2014, Mr. Brennan served as a founder, President and CEO at Largo Resources Ltd., a vanadium-producing industry leader, based in Brazil. While at Largo, he discovered and facilitated the acquisition of its flagship Maracas Vanadium Project in 2006 and advanced the project through definitive feasibility, completion of a $300 million financing, construction and its first production in 2014. Mr. Brennan is currently a founding partner and Executive Chairman of Ascendant Resources Inc. and has over 30 years of financing and operating experience in the mining development sector. Mr. Brennan began his professional career as an investment banker in London, England.

In addition to Mr. Brennan's appointment, Mr. Casper Groenewald, a seasoned metallurgist with over 20 years of Mineral Processing experience, has also been appointed as a Director. Mr. Groenewald recently served as Technical Director for Brazilian vanadium producer Largo Resources Ltd., where he was responsible for the commissioning and process optimization of its vanadium extraction facility in Brazil. Mr. Groenewald has successfully commissioned, and process optimized, several mineral processing facilities in Africa, Brazil and Canada. He is currently CEO for Lazenby holdings and Senior Vice President for the engineering group DRA America. Prior to his work at Largo, Mr. Groenewald worked at Xstrata's Vanadium division Vantech and Highveld Steel and Vanadium Corporation, all in South Africa.

Vanadium One CEO Martin Walter commented, "Management and the Board of Directors are excited to have such high quality professionals join the Company and it only speaks to the quality of the Company's Mont Sorcier Iron-Vanadium project."

Mark Brennan added, "I am extremely pleased to be a partner to a strong and motivated team and am very excited by the potential of the Mont Sorcier project as its exceptionally low TiO2 content enables the strong likelihood that its iron concentrate can be sold at a significant premium to market prices and also opens the door for the potential sale of a vanadium rich concentrate to vanadium processors who would otherwise be unwilling to consider passing traditional magnetite through their blast furnaces."

Vanadium One Energy Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing the Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. The goal is to define the extent of this resource and demonstrate its economic viability.

