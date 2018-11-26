FrontFundr Acknowledged for Their Innovation in Investment Deals

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2018 / FrontFundr, Canada's number one equity crowdfunding platform, has been awarded the Private Capital Markets Association of Canada (PCMA) Crowdfunding Innovation Deal of the Year award. The award recognizes FrontFundr's exemplary efforts offering Canadians the unique opportunity to own a piece of RED Mountain, a world-class ski resort in the West Kootenays of British Columbia.

Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, CEO and Founder of FrontFundr accepted the award during the seventh annual PCMA Western National Industry Conference on November 22 in Calgary.

Doug Bedard, Chair of the PCMA, presenting Peter-Paul van Hoeken the Crowdfunding Innovation Deal of the Year Award from PCMA.

About the Deal

In 2017, RED Mountain Resort shook up the ski industry by becoming the first ever crowdfunded for-profit resort. With FrontFundr as their Canadian crowdfunding platform, RED's "Fight The Man. Own The Mountain" campaign attracted over 700 investors who raised more than $2.5 million and earned media attention from The Globe & Mail and Bloomberg. Together, RED and FrontFundr let the world know that independence matters by keeping Western Canada's oldest ski resort a community-owned entity.

Giving everyday Canadians the opportunity to invest in companies that matter to their communities and their country earned FrontFundr a place in the Private Capital Markets Awards. FrontFundr's CEO, Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, thanked those communities, saying, "Since 2015, FrontFundr has engaged investors and entrepreneurs across the country, enabling more than 30 Canadian companies to obtain the funding they need to grow. We've done this by building communities of supporters and advocates for each company's products and services. We'd like to thank our incredible community for their continued support because without them this growth and recognition would not be possible."

About FrontFundr

FrontFundr is Canada's leading online investment platform, operating as an online Exempt Market Dealer across the country with offices in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal. They provide access to investment opportunities in private companies and conversely, offer companies an online channel to effectively raise capital from investors across Canada. FrontFundr's priorities have always been inclusiveness, accessibility and modernization as they democratize investing in emerging and growth- stage Canadian companies. For information about how to join FrontFundr's investor community, please visit www.frontfundr.com.

About Red Mountain

Located in Rossland, BC--RED Mountain is Western Canada's oldest ski resort. It began as a community-owned entity when Scandinavian miners first discovered the mountain, whittling skis out of lightning-struck trees.

Now, through the power of the internet and the magic of equity crowdfunding, RED Mountain will be enjoyed for generations to come.

In 2018, RED joined FrontFundr looking to raise 1.5 million dollars to upgrade their resort and save it from closure. Through it's Fight The Man. Own The Mountain campaign, they were able to secure the funding they needed.

Their compelling narrative took off, gaining momentum and sympathy from more than just locals. An avalanche of support poured in as 744 investors backed the campaign, pledging over 2.5 million, 171% of their target goal.

The campaign did more than raise capital, it increased awareness for this gem nestled in the Rossland, BC.

About the Private Capital Markets Awards

Private Capital Markets Awards are the only national industry awards for private capital markets professionals, which recognize business leaders who help build a vibrant and successful private capital markets in Canada.

In 2012, the PCMA launched these national awards as the first and only national industry awards for exempt market issuers, dealers and professionals that promote best practices and high standards of conduct in the private capital markets.

