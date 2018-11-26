As from November 28, 2018, subscription rights issued by TC TECH Sweden AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December 10, 2018. Instrument: Subscription right ------------------------------------------------ Short name: TCT TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011984699 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 164007 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from November 28, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by TC TECH Sweden AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will Instrument: Paid subscription share ------------------------------------------------ Short name: TCT BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011984707 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 164008 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Arctic Securities. For further information, please call Arctic Securities on Tel +46 844686100.