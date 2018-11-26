Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XICE Issuer: Icelandair Group hf. LEI: 549300UMI5MBLZSXGL15 Instrument: ICEAIR, IS0000013464 Instrument: ICEAIR 15 1, IS0000025427 Instrument: LEQ Lifting reason: With reference to the announcement published by Icelandair Group hf. at 12:54:35 CET, November 26th Starting with an YES auction: Opening auction 13:30 CET starts at: Continuous 13:40 CET trading from: Comments: Order books have been flushed Related Instruments: Contact details: Surveillance Iceland +354 525 2810 The Financial Supervisory Authority for XICE has been notified