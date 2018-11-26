thebigword announce EU expansion plans

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of global expansion plans, language service provider, thebigword, has announced the establishment of a new company located in the Benelux countries. thebigword B.V. based in The Hague is aligned with the company's strategic business plans for expansion in the European Union.

thebigword is ranked 9th language service provider in the European continent and as world #1 fastest growing interpreting centric Language Service Provider in the world with 28.33% growth in the last year.

With an office already situated in The Hague, thebigword works with a range of clients and sectors including DHL, Deutsche Bank, Electrolux, Unilever, Hyster-Yale, General Electric, Segway, Tesla and Honeywell.

thebigword has also been trusted by many Government organisations including the UK's Ministry of Justice, amongst the largest and most high profile interpreting contracts in the United Kingdom.

The establishment of thebigword B.V. is part of the Group's European growth strategy and will enable a smooth delivery of the company's specialised translation and interpretation services, as well as leverage the local, well-educated and a highly skilled linguist community.

The Company already has offices around Europe including Milan, Düsseldorf, and Malmö.

Nihat Arkan, Global Chief Executive Officer at thebigword said: "Following our vision to make the world smaller I am delighted that we are establishing a new company in mainland Europe.

The Benelux countries but also Germany are areas where we see huge opportunities which we fully intend to exploit."

Garry Levitt, Chief Revenue Officer, said: "We are really excited to be putting down firmer roots in the Dutch market. The Netherlands is a highly developed country with a diverse industrial base.

"The country is extremely important to us, and we look forward to working with more businesses and Government organisations across the country providing high quality interpretation and translation services."

For more information, visit http://www.thebigword.nl/

Notes to Editors:

thebigword is the largest interpreting services provider in Europe and is among the top 15 language and translation companies in the world.

It works with many of the world's biggest and best-known brands and a growing number of large US and UK government organisations.

The group has 12 offices around the world, employs over 600 staff and a network of more than 15,000 linguists.

Every month, thebigword handles one million minutes of telephone interpreting, 17,000 face-to-face interpreting assignments and half a billion words of translation.

