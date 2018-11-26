PTOLEMUS Consulting Group has announced the winners of its ranking of the top smartphone-based insurance companies and their apps providers in North America, Europe and Asia.

The Mobile Insurance Strategy Ranking leverages PTOLEMUS' quarterly tracking of the mobile UBI market for the past 8 years and the benchmarking of 240 apps conducted as part of its newly released Mobile Insurance Global Study.

The ranking rewards insurers who demonstrated leadership in creating mobile offerings that generated frequent app usage and truly improved driver safety. These offers indicated compelling value propositions using a range of tried and tested mobile strategies.

Top-ranked insurers are Allstate for Drivewise andDesjardins for Ajusto in North America as well as AXA for Drive2 in Europeand Ping An's Super-app in Asia

Other ranked insurers include companies notable for their pioneering work in digital insurance and their rapid transition to becoming mobile-first insurance players, such as Allianz, AIG, Direct Line Group and Discovery Insure.

Most of these insurers were assisted by telematics service providers (TSPs) who supplied mobile driving scoring platforms, enticing app user interfaces and data analytics.

PTOLEMUS singled out 7 mobile UBI (Usage-based Insurance) suppliers including Cambridge Mobile Telematics in the US and The Floow in Europe.

Mobile insurance apps and companies were scored separately based on 10 sub-scores and 75 individual criteria. Sub-scores included core strengths such as:

The ability to generate an enticing value proposition and the satisfactory fulfilment of that promise,

The app's longevity and its integration in a wider mobile strategy,

The features that made the service engaging, sticky and popular.

A more detailed description of the methodology together with the full ranking results is now available to download.

26 insurance carriers and 15 TSPs were selected for profiling and analysis. The detailed assessment can be found in the Mobile Insurance Global Study.

About PTOLEMUS Consulting Group

PTOLEMUS is the first strategy consulting research firm entirely focused on connected autonomous mobility and the Internet of Things. It assists leading technology players, automotive OEMs, insurers and service providers in defining deploying their strategies.

