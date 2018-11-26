With effect from November 29, 2018, the subscription rights in SAAB Aktiebolag will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including December 12, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SAAB TR B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011984764 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 163749 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from November 29, 2018, the paid subscription shares in SAAB Aktiebolag will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including January 3, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SAAB BTA B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011984772 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 163750 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.