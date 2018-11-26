New FMI Study Underscores Pivotal Role of Collaborations in Formulating Innovative Sustained Release Excipients

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, November 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A recently released global market intelligence outlook on sustained release excipients forecasts the revenue through sustained release excipients to surpass a million dollar value by this year's end, of which just-under 1/3rd share belongs to North America.

As a growing number of existing international patents are expiring and the prevalence of orthopedic disorders is increasing on the flipside, drug formulations and thereby sustained release excipients are constantly witnessing an impressive manufacturing outlook.

Research identifies the largest revenue shareholding categories in sustained release excipients marketplace on the basis of product type, end user, and route of administration.

Polymer is currently the largest product type category worth US$ 300 Mn , whereas gelatin represents the most opportunistic one.

While oral route of administration remains highly sought after, injectable is presumed to gradually take over.

Biopharmaceutical companies and CMOs pose fierce competition to pharmaceutical companies - the dominant end user of sustained release excipients.

"The top five players leading the competition in global sustained release excipients landscape account for a collective revenue share of over 50%, whereas a number of relatively small companies represent the rest. A majority of competitors have a limited offering portfolio and significantly depend on product differentiation for an edge in niche treatment areas," explains a senior research analyst. "Product innovation and market expansion have been the top developmental strategies of companies so far, which are now complemented with strategic partnerships," the analyst adds further.

Multi-level Partnerships - The Key to Delivering Top Notch Excipient Formulations

FMI underlines the critical role of strategic collaborations - between formulators of sustained release excipients and stakeholders across the value chain - in shaping growth of brands as well as the entire sustained release excipients ecosystem.

While partnerships are expected to prominently focus on spotting the key challenges facing manufacturers, continued education about functionality, variability, and consistency of sustained release excipients is also be an important objective. Drug product manufacturers working in tandem with formulators of sustained release excipients is helping companies deliver best-in-class solutions addressing the most prominent pull factors associated with sustained release excipients.

To best grasp real-time market needs, sustained release excipient formulators are most likely to strengthen interaction with end-use customers. This move offers a dual advantage as a developmental strategy - by helping manufacturers precisely understand and address the challenges facing pharmaceutical markets and stimulating development of new excipient formulations that tap into evolving needs.

A recent deal (2017) involving the combination of The Dow Chemical Company-DuPont-FMC (Health & Nutrition) has been a classic example of collaborative operation, involving channel partners as well as customers.

