The Chinese manufacturer saw its shipments increase 24.4% year-on-year, to around 3 GW of modules in the latest quarter, with overseas shipped products accounting for approximately 80% of sales. The outlook for full fiscal 2018 was maintained almost unchanged, while new positive changes from policy side in China are confirmed.Chinese vertically integrated solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar saw an increase in revenue, shipments and profits in the third quarter of 2018. The company reports that its turnover climbed 4.3% from 6.42 billion CNY in the third quarter of last year to 6.69 billion CNY ...

