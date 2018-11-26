IAR Systems Expands Support for Arm DesignStart with High Performance Tools for Arm Cortex-A5

IAR Embedded Workbench extends support for Arm DesignStart, accelerating high performance SoC design for applications including medical, smart home, gateways and wearables

IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, expands its presence in the Arm DesignStart community with added support for the Arm Cortex-A5 CPU. System on Chip (SoC) designers now have the option to use the powerful development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for SoC development using DesignStart Cortex-M and Cortex-A processors, making development faster and more reliable.

The Arm DesignStart program enables the creation of custom SoCs using the Arm Cortex-M0, Cortex-M3, or Cortex-A5 processors with low cost and fast access, and provides a verified subsystem for a wide range of applications, including IoT, gateways, sensor, control and mixed signal SoCs, as well as design services and support. Developers also gain instant access to IAR Embedded Workbench, incorporating a highly optimizing C/C++ compiler and a powerful debugger. Automatic vectorization compiler support simplifies the use of NEON technology, an advanced SIMD (single instruction multiple data) extension available in Cortex-A and Cortex-R processors, including Arm Cortex-A5. NEON technology improves the multimedia user experience by accelerating audio and video encoding/decoding, and user interfaces. NEON can also accelerate signal processing algorithms and functions to speed up applications such as audio and video processing, voice and facial recognition, computer vision and deep learning.

"The development of SoC platforms comes with specific challenges such as system components integration, code complexity, and code optimizations for the selected target," says Robert DeOliveira, SoC Director of Global Strategic Sales, IAR Systems. "By using IAR Embedded Workbench from start in their SoC designs, Arm DesignStart users will be able to overcome these challenges and ensure the end application can be created with robustness, reliability and maximizes efficiency."

"The future of embedded and IoT depend on creativity, innovation and scalability. DesignStart offers SoC designers fast, low-cost access to proven Arm IP and subsystems, accelerating time to silicon," comments Phil Burr, director, portfolio product management, Arm. "The addition of the Cortex-A5 to DesignStart enables the creation of more sophisticated custom SoCs. By using the IAR Embedded Workbench toolchain, software developers will be able to develop and debug software that gets the best out of this highly capable processor in their custom SoC."

IAR Embedded Workbench is a leading development toolchain for Arm Cortex processors. Thanks to highly efficient speed optimizations, the included IAR C/C++ Compiler generates very fast and compact code. The powerful C-SPY Debugger includes comprehensive debugging functionality such as full instruction trace enabled by Embedded Trace Macrocell (ETM), and offers RTOS plugins and wide support for communication stacks and middleware. Integrated and easy-to-use static and runtime analysis tools are available for ensured code quality. In addition to the strong technology, IAR Systems offers global support services and technical training. More information about IAR Embedded Workbench is available at www.iar.com/iar-embedded-workbench.

