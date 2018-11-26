Alfresco Digital Business Platform leverages more than 50 Amazon Web Services solutions to achieve improved customer experience and competitive advantage for lenders

Alfresco Software, a leading enterprise open source provider of process automation, content management and information governance software, today launched the first technology demonstration utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and process automation to improve the experience of applying for a home loan. The Alfresco solution adds value for the customer via simplification and speed, while simultaneously making the underwriter's job easier by giving them all the information they need to approve the mortgage in one place.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181126005260/en/

"Our technology demonstration is an amazing convergence of how artificial intelligence, machine learning and process automation can dramatically improve customer experience across a variety of vertical markets, not just financial services," said Darren Yetzer, vice president of strategic partnerships at Alfresco. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Real World Need

Almost 97 percent of online banking applications that are started are abandoned1 and, according to Fannie Mae's National Housing Survey, it could be because borrowers want less paperwork2. Econsultancy found that financial services brands see customer experience and customer service as key differentiators, followed by product innovation and quality3. They asked financial services and insurance (FSI) organisations how they would seek to differentiate themselves in the next five years and the top response in retail banking was "Customer experience making the experience on our properties easy/fun/valuable." How are banks going to do this? Well, according to Techemergence, the future of finance will be heavily influenced by emerging fintech and AI applications setting the stage for increasing competitiveness among the industry's leading giants4

Financial Services Customer Experience Re-imagined

Alfresco today launched a highly innovative mortgage loan application process and customer experience, enhanced by the assistance of a broad range of Amazon Web Services (AWS) solutions. AWS DeepLens and Amazon Alexa launch the process and facilitate the interaction, while behind the scenes Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Rekognition, Amazon Comprehend, and Amazon Polly perform ML and AI tasks helpful to loan officers from facial recognition to sentiment analysis and language translation.

The demo shows how initial audio and video content assets are captured in real-time, analyzed, tagged with metadata, transcoded, translated as necessary, and deposited into the Alfresco Digital Business Platform--running within Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), AWS Lambda, and backed by Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Amazon Glacier--to initiate the loan process. Details captured during the interaction are used by the Alfresco Platform to automate the preparation and storage of application documents. Amazon Kinesis streams data to Amazon Macie to flag any personally identifiable information (PII) so that it can be classified and protected in compliance with applicable regulations. The Alfresco Digital Business Platform was designed to manage the end-to-end approval process, ensuring that the right people, have the right information, at the right time to expedite case resolution.

"Our technology demonstration is an amazing convergence of how artificial intelligence, machine learning and process automation can dramatically improve customer experience across a variety of vertical markets, not just financial services," said Darren Yetzer, vice president of strategic partnerships at Alfresco. "The most exciting news is that we have several partners that are building these type of real-world solutions today so this is so much more than just a demonstration."

AWS re:Invent 2018 Where When Alfresco Location: The Quad, ARIA Hotel, Level 1 Booth: #330 Date: November 26-30, 2018

Alfresco's executive leadership, sales and engineering team are eager to share how their strategic direction can change the way enterprise architects, developers and system administrators can build, deploy and improve process automation, content management and information governance projects. One-on-one meetings and product demonstrations are being scheduled upon request. To reserve a meeting time, please go to https://www.alfresco.com/events/aws-reinvent-2018.

About Alfresco Software, Inc.

Alfresco Software, Inc. ("Alfresco") is an enterprise open source software company focused on advancing the flow of digital business. The company provides a better, more effortless way for people to work, making sure they have the information they need, exactly when they need it most. The Alfresco Digital Business Platform is used to digitize processes, manage content and securely govern information. Alfresco helps over 1,300 industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Bank of NY Mellon, Capital One, US Department of Navy, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and NASA, be more responsive and competitive. Founded in 2005, Alfresco has its U.S. headquarters in San Mateo, California, and European headquarters in Maidenhead, UK. For more information on Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.

1 "Reduce Application Abandonment." Experian Information Solutions Inc., 2 Apr. 2018.

2 "Now Is the Time to Adopt Digital Mortgage Technology." Fannie Mae, 28 Aug. 2018.

3 "Digital Intelligence Briefing: 2018 Digital Trends in Financial Services." The Econsultancy/ Adobe, June 2018.

4 "AI in Banking An Analysys of America's 7 Top Banks." Techemergence, 16 Sept. 2018.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181126005260/en/

Contacts:

Sara Black

213-618-1501

Sara@bospar.com