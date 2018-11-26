

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound drifted higher against its key counterparts in the European session on Monday, as EU leaders backed U.K.'s Brexit withdrawal agreement and political declaration that sets up the frame work of the future trade relationship.



The President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said the deal was 'the best deal possible' and that the EU would not change its 'fundamental position'.



In a direct letter to the nation, Prime Minister Theresa May said leaving the EU next year would be 'a moment of renewal and reconciliation for the whole country'. However, she might face an uphill task to get the deal passed in parliament next month.



Easing Italian budgetary concerns and hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will advance a trade deal at the G20 summit in Argentina also buoyed investor sentiment.



Figures from the UK Finance showed that U.K. mortgage approvals for house purchase rose to its highest level in five months in October.



The number of mortgage approvals for house purchase climbed to 45,289 from 37,348 in September. The figure was the highest since June, when approvals were 47,175.



The currency was trading mixed against its major counterparts in the Asian session. While it held steady against the franc and the greenback, it rose against the yen. Against the euro, it dropped.



The pound rose back to 0.8842 against the euro, after falling to 0.8869 at 2:30 am ET. The pound is likely to challenge resistance around the 0.86 level.



Survey data from the Munich-based institute showed that Germany's Ifo business confidence dropped more-than-expected in November.



The Ifo business confidence indicator fell to 102 from 102.9 in October, which was revised from 102.8. Economists had expected a reading of 102.3.



Following a 4-day decline to 1.2796 against the greenback at 8:30 pm ET, the pound reversed direction and was trading higher at 1.2850. The pound is seen finding resistance around the 1.30 mark.



The pound climbed to 1.2813 against the Swiss franc, from a low of 1.2771 seen at 7:45 pm ET. The next possible resistance for the pound is seen around the 1.30 mark.



The U.K. currency strengthened to a 4-day high of 145.56 against the yen, reversing from a low of 144.65 hit at 6:45 pm ET. On the upside, 147.00 is possibly seen as the next resistance level for the pound.



Data from the Cabinet Office showed that Japan's leading index in September eased less than initially estimated after rising in the previous month.



The composite leading index dropped to 104.3 from 104.5 in August. The initial reading for September was 103.9, which equaled July's score.



In today's events, at 9:00 am ET, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will testify about the economy and monetary policy before the European Parliament Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels.



Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will discuss the new book by Alan Greenspan and Adrian Wooldridge: 'Capitalism in America: A History' at the Policy Exchange event in London at 1:30 pm ET.



