

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business confidence eased for a third consecutive month in November as the economy is 'cooling down', results of the survey by the Ifo Institute showed on Monday.



The Ifo business confidence indicator fell to 102 from 102.9 in October, which was revised from 102.8. Economists had expected a reading of 102.3.



The latest reading was the lowest since July, when it was 101.9. The expectations index of the survey dropped to four-month low of 98.7 from 99.7, which was revised from 99.8. Economists had forecast a score of 99.3.



The current conditions index fell to 105.4 from 106.1, revised from 105.9. Economists had expected a reading of 105.3.



Companies scaled back their assessments of the current business situation, albeit from a high level, and their business expectations also clouded over,' the Ifo said.



'Together with other indicators, these results point to 0.3 percent economic growth in the fourth quarter at most,' Ifo Institute President Clemens Fuest said.



Confidence weakened across all sectors including manufacturing, services, trade and construction.



The manufacturing confidence index dropped to 17.6 from 19.3 and the services sector measure dropped to 30.1 from 31.6.



Only a few manufacturers still expect an improvement in the next six months, the Ifo said, adding that more survey participants reported plans to increase prices.



Service providers were less optimistic, but upwardly revised their assessment of the current situation.



The morale indicator for trade decreased to 9.8 from 10.2 and the construction confidence index eased to 29.7 from 32.3. Business climate improved significantly in retailing, but it deteriorated in the wholesaling sector, the survey showed.



In construction, business expectations were less optimistic and contractors scaled back their assessment of the current business situation. 'Today's Ifo index suggests that a swift and strong rebound is becoming increasingly unlikely and leaves analysts and experts still groping in the dark,' ING Bank economist Carsten Brzeski said.



Strong domestic fundamentals, the weak euro and some temporary relief from possible external shock factors like Brexit and trade all bode well for a rebound of the German economy going into 2019, the economist noted.



However, some uncertainty remains and the search for light in the dark and the real strength of the German economy will continue, Brzeski added.



