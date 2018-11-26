SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Transformers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181126005334/en/

Global Transformers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Photo: Business Wire)

SpendEdge's procurement report on the transformers market suggests that rapid industrialization is leading to an increase in the focus on power transmission and distribution infrastructure in developing nations. This, in turn, is creating growth opportunities in the transformers market. The proliferation of more smart grid electrification projects across the globe will also contribute to the demand of the transformers market. Download a free sample of the procurement market research report to gain critical insights into the transformers market.

In the current market scenario, the nature of the category demand and supply is sensitive to the socio-economic climate and can, therefore, be difficult to predict. However, functional insights on such category growth enablers can foster the intelligence for creating a cohesive procurement strategy that can be readily adapted to the changing market trends. Talk to usto getcustomizedguidance on creating a cost-effective procurement strategy that can be quickly adapted to the changing trends of the transformers market.

"We recommend that prior to engaging with a supplier, the buyer must assess their total cost of ownership in the transformers market based on the maintenance costs, reliability of transformers, lifespan of the product, and energy standards followed by the transformers that are future proof," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

The procurement experts have highlighted the following KPIs that have been tried and tested by the leading brands in the transformers market to attain an optimal procurement strategy and ensure business continuity:

Collaborating with suppliers that provide energy-efficient innovations such as AMTs will help buyers in reducing significant energy losses

Purchase decisions of buyers should be preferably based on optimum design and post-purchase costs, which includes expenses associated with repair and spares

Purchase the full report and unlock your full potential in the transformers market.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the utilities category offer information on category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The reports also offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Transformers market

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers in the transformers market

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants in the transformers market

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information on the transformers market? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope in the in the transformers market

Category map

To view this report's table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Oil Spill Solutions Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Renewable Energy Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181126005334/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us