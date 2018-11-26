Guavus Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing the Interoperability Challenge in the Big Data Analytics Market

Guavus receives Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for its leading AI-driven analytics technologies - transforming the efficiency, scale, and security with which customer data is managed

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global Big Data analytics (BDA) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Guavus, a Thales company, with the 2018 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for its Guavus Reflex platform. The full report can be read here.

Communications service providers (CSPs) understand the operational advantages of utilizing big data to make better business decisions, identify risks and resolve issues in a timely manner while delivering a more personalized experience. But one of the biggest challenges they face in doing so are data silos across their business that make it difficult for them to build a big data picture. Guavus Reflex solves this issue and the problems of interoperability among multiple technology solutions by offering a single, AI-driven analytics platform that combines network-, machine-, and sensor-generated data. The platform not only gives CSPs a holistic view of their operations, but also provides contextual information by analyzing customer experience and enabling CSPs to make a digital transformation to better serve and engage their customers.

"The Guavus platform delivers a personalized customer experience by streaming real-time BDA, applying machine learning and AI to address service provider requirements as well as operating analytics for networks, customer care, security, subscribers, marketing, and IoT," said Frost & Sullivan industry analyst Deviki Gupta. "The platform processes more than 510 billion records, monitors 500 million devices, and analyzes more than 5,000 terabytes of data every day. It's built to address very large and complex CSP networks, and enables their smooth evolution to 5G and IoT."

Guavus delivers its analytics solutions to more than 450 million subscribers worldwide via leading CSPs, addressing a multitude of use cases. Its customer portfolio includes six of the seven largest telecommunications providers and three of the four top cable operators in the world. Its outstanding predictive maintenance, cybersecurity, network, telecom systems optimization capabilities, and subscriber intelligence enabled its acquisition by multinational tech provider, Thales Group. This acquisition is expected to help Thales better serve the BDA needs of its customers in the aeronautics, space, rail signaling, defense, and security sectors.

The combination of the right technology, effective organizational and product strategy, efficient distribution and sales channel strategy, and sound go-to-market strategy has established Guavus' dominance in the BDA market.

"In a fragmented market, Guavus has delivered valuable services to customers across multiple CSP segments and use cases, resulting in the rapid expansion of its customer portfolio," noted Gupta. "For this strong overall performance, Guavus has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Guavus, Inc.

Guavus is at the forefront of AI-based big data analytics and machine learning innovation, driving digital transformation at 6 of the 7 world's largest telecommunications providers. Using the Guavus Reflex solution, customers are able to analyze big data in real-time and take decisive actions to lower costs, increase efficiencies and dramatically improve the end-to-end customer experience - all with the scale and security required by next-gen 5G and IoT networks.

Guavus enables service providers to leverage both customizable 'self-service analytics' and out-of-the-box analytics applications for advanced systems planning and operations, mobile traffic analytics, marketing, customer care, security and IoT. Discover more at www.guavus.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

