MobiLock Launches its Digital Signage Solution

ProMobi Technologies announced the launch of MobiLock Presentations - Digital Signage Kiosk Management solution where brands can display visual content in a loop. This feature will allow customers to vividly display their content in the form of product images, videos, advertisements, streaming media, screensavers, any other visual message or information on their Android tablets and Digital Displays via Android-based TV sticks. The solution is presently available for just the Android operating system.

MobiLock Presentations is a simple and effective way to engage your audience with your brand and influence them with your visual content and messages to drive positive brand perception. It effortlessly allows customers to remotely manage, upload and stream content and can prove to be a perfect fit for display advertising purposes or information boards at storefronts and in locations like shopping malls, educational institutes retail shops, theatres, hotels, and restaurants.

MobiLock Presentations come with some pragmatic features like

• Easy to create and update new content for the signage

• The digital signages can be remotely controlled and managed

• Video loop feature with no user-interference

• Easy and uniform content management through a simple dashboard

• Define time interval between videos and images

• Supports multiple file formats like PNG, JPEG, JPG GIF & MP4

• Restrict user interaction for better control and performance

• Host content on Google Drive and push it via MobiLock Pro

"Our software understands the basic and circumstantial business problems faced by customers with digital signages and hence we have provided features that will have a profitable impact on their business use case. Our solution is built with simplicity and agility to ensure that it meets our customers' requirements of visitor engagement backed by a streamlined process of content presentation and management," said Sriram Kakarala, VP - Mobility of ProMobi Technologies.

About ProMobi Technologies:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management Solution under the brand MobiLock Pro. The solution securely manages the iOS, Android & Windows 10 devices, apps, and content. It focuses on corporate-owned devices used by employees, tablet-based interactive kiosks, mobile point of sale (mPOS) and digital signages. Renowned organizations from startups to Fortune 500 trust MobiLock Pro for their Device Management.

