Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration
London, November 26
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
HEADLINE: 1st Interim Dividend
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 1st interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 October 2018 to 31 December 2018, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 31 January 2019, to shareholders on the register on 4 January 2019. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 3 January 2019.
26 November 2018