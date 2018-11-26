sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.11.2018 | 14:37
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 26

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: 1st Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 1st interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 October 2018 to 31 December 2018, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 31 January 2019, to shareholders on the register on 4 January 2019. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 3 January 2019.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

Contacts:

Hilary Jones

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 825323

26 November 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire