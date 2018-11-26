

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The initial trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be opening significantly higher on Monday after lackluster close on Monday.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading positive.



The investors are looking for the Fed Chairman's remarks on Wednesday and the expected talks between the U.S. and China on trade tariff in the sidelines of the G-20 meeting in Argentina.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 263.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 30.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were climbing 105.75 points.



U.S. stocks ended the day firmly in negative territory. The Dow slumped 178.74 points or 0.7 percent to 24,285.95, the Nasdaq fell 33.28 points or 0.5 percent to 6,938.98 and the S&P 500 tumbled 17.37 points or 0.7 percent to 2,632.56.



On the Economic front, Chicago Fed National Activity Index for October will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.20, up from 0.17 in the prior month.



Two year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday. Chinese stocks fell slightly. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.14 percent to 2,575.81 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 1.73 percent to close at 26,376.18.



Japanese stocks rose after a long holiday weekend. The Nikkei average inched up 165.45 points or 0.76 percent to 21,812. The broader Topix index closed 0.20 percent higher at 1,632.20.



Australian markets fell notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 44.60 points or 0.78 percent to 5,671.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 43.80 points or 0.76 percent at 5,749.60.



European shares are progressing. France's CAC 40 is climbing 36.86 points or 0.75 percent. Germany's DAX is up 126.65 points or 1.12 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is advancing 48.57 points or 0.70 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 62.57 points or 0.71 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is progressing 0.95 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX