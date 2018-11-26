ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

The Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Conference on November 29 & the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 5

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2018 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA), a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, has been invited to participate at two upcoming investor conferences in November and December 2018.

The Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Conference is being held on November 29, 2018 at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, Illinois. ENDRA CEO Francois Michelon and CFO David Wells are scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Thursday, November 29, 2018. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ENDRA management, please contact your Benchmark representative. You may also email your request to NDRA@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

The 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event is being held on December 4-6, 2018 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. ENDRA CEO Francois Michelon and CFO David Wells are scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 3:30 pm Pacific time in Track 3 and will hold one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ENDRA management, please contact your LD Micro representative. You may also email your request to NDRA@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About The Benchmark Company

Headquartered in New York with 11 offices coast to coast, The Benchmark Company is an institutional brokerage firm that provides research, sales, trading and investment banking services to public companies and their investors. For more information, please click here.

About the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50 million to $300 million. It is a non-registered investment advisor. For more details, please click here.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA) is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA is developing a next generation Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™) platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature in ways previously possible only with CT & MRI - at a fraction of the cost, and at the point-of-care. ENDRA's first TAEUS application will focus on the quantification of fat in the liver, for early detection and monitoring of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). ENDRA's goal is to bring new capabilities to ultrasound - thereby broadening access to better healthcare. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Company Contact:

David Wells

Chief Financial Officer

(734) 997-0464

investors@endrainc.com

www.endrainc.com



Media & Investor Relations Contact:

MZ North America

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

(949) 491-8235

NDRA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

