
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.11.2018 | 14:46
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 26

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Karen Brade
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Augmentum Fintech plc
b)LEI
213800OTQ44T555I8S71
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary £1 shares


GB00BG12XV81
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
96.60 pence per share10,000
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



10,000 ordinary £1 shares


96.60 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
26 November 2018
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC


