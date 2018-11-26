Cyclica (www.cyclicarx.com), a Bayer G4A company is pleased to announce a collaboration with Bayer to advance drug discovery programs by gaining insights into the polypharmacological profiles of small molecules, while further evolving Cyclica's integrated network of enabling technologies.

Through a multi-phase collaboration, Cyclica will provide its cloud-based proteome screening Ligand Express platform to investigate the off-target profiles of small molecules, apply its novel and proprietary advanced AI technology to create state-of-the-art predictive models for pharmacokinetic properties, and leverage its first-in-class Differential Drug Design (DDD) technology for multi-targeted drug design.

Naheed Kurji, President and CEO of Cyclica said, "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work closely with the world-leading scientists at Bayer to advance drug discovery through a holistic set of AI-augmented technologies, and to learn from their experience and expertise to enhance our forthcoming innovation. Securing this collaboration with Bayer, which was catalyzed by our participation in the G4A program, is a testament to Cyclica's value proposition."

About Cyclica:

Cyclica is a Toronto-based biotechnology company that is driving drug discovery by empowering scientists in pharma with an integrated cloud-based and AI-augmented platform that enhances how they design, screen and personalize medicines. To learn more, visit www.cyclicarx.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181126005455/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquires:

Naheed Kurji

President and CEO

Cyclica Inc

naheed.kurji@cyclicarx.com