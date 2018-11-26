The actor advocates for his son and others affected by epilepsy

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced it has joined forces with actor and epilepsy advocate Greg Grunberg. The partnership kicked off at the Epilepsy Awareness Day at Disneyland Education Expo, where Grunberg joined LivaNova to raise awareness of seizures, drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE) and the available treatment options.

Greg Grunberg speaks during Epilepsy Awareness Day at Disneyland (Photo: Business Wire)

Grunberg's inspiration to speak out about epilepsy comes from his 22-year-old son, Jake, who has epilepsy that is now under control. Finding relief from seizures wasn't always easy for Jake, who was first diagnosed at age 7. Jake has DRE, which affects one in three people with seizures, and medication alone did not provide adequate seizure control. Jake's seizures progressively became worse as he grew older. By age 12, he was having hundreds of seizures per day.

Today, Jake is a thriving young adult. His seizures are controlled thanks to his medication, Vagus Nerve Stimulation Therapy (VNS Therapy), brain surgery, and a combination of lifestyle modifications and treatments. VNS Therapy-a medical device designed to prevent seizures before they start and stop them if they do-has been a constant Jake has relied on for more than 10 years.

"The most important piece of advice I can share with other caregivers and people living with epilepsy is: do not settle. If medication alone isn't working, know there are other treatments available that are worth exploring," said Grunberg. "Keep fighting. Keep looking for a better and more effective way of controlling seizures."

Since Jake's diagnosis more than 15 years ago, Grunberg has become one of the most prominent and active advocates within the epilepsy community. He has partnered with the Epilepsy Foundation to dispel the stigma and lingering myths about epilepsy, and to encourage people to speak more openly about the condition.

"With his first-hand experience as a parent of someone living with seizures and his passion to bring hope to others affected by epilepsy, Greg Grunberg is the perfect partner to help us bring more attention to drug-resistant epilepsy and the potential of VNS Therapy to improve the lives of people affected by DRE," said Edward Andrle, LivaNova General Manager of Neuromodulation. "LivaNova is excited to kick off our partnership with Greg during Epilepsy Awareness Month."

An actor, writer, producer and epilepsy advocate, Grunberg has appeared in numerous feature films, including "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Star Trek Beyond" and, most recently, "A Star is Born," featuring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. On TV, he is best known for his roles in the HBO film "Paterno" and hit series such as "Heroes," "Alias" and "Felicity." He also started Band From TV, an all-celebrity cover band that donates the majority of its earnings to charitable causes. As the band's drummer, Grunberg donates his portion to the Epilepsy Foundation. He lives outside Los Angeles, where he enjoys spending time with his wife Elizabeth and their three sons.

Greg Grunberg is compensated for his time as an advocate for VNS Therapy.

About Drug-Resistant Epilepsy

An estimated 3.4 million Americans are living with epilepsy, which is the fourth most common neurological disorder-behind migraine, stroke and Alzheimer's disease. While medication is the first line of treatment for seizures, about one-third of all epilepsy patients have drug-resistant epilepsy-or seizures that continue despite trying multiple antiepileptic drugs. After the first two drugs have failed, there is roughly a 5 percent chance that adding more medication will result in seizure freedom. Despite this, most patients will continue to be prescribed additional medications instead of being evaluated for non-drug therapy options.

About VNS Therapy for Epilepsy

VNS Therapy is clinically proven safe and effective for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy for adults and children 4 years of age and older. VNS Therapy is designed to prevent seizures before they occur and stop them if they do. It is a unique treatment approach developed for people with drug-resistant epilepsy-a condition that affects one in three people with epilepsy. For more information, visit VNSTherapy.com.

INTENDED USE INDICATIONS UNITED STATES

Epilepsy-The VNS Therapy System is indicated for use as an adjunctive therapy in reducing the frequency of seizures in patients 4 years of age and older with partial onset seizures that are refractory to antiepileptic medications.

Commonly reported side effects are hoarseness, shortness of breath, sore throat and coughing. Side effects typically occur during stimulation and decrease over time.

See safety information at VNSTherapy.com/safety.

Manufactured by LivaNova USA. To contact, visit VNSTherapy.com or call 1-888-867-7846.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNova's advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London, LivaNova has a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide. The Company currently employs approximately 4,000 employees. LivaNova operates as two businesses: Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.), respectively.

For more information, please visit livanova.com.

