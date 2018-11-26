du Launches Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure and Compliance Management Services for UAE Enterprises with support from Caveonix

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- du , from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has today announced the addition of continuous and real-time Risk and Compliance Management Services to its managed cloud and datacentre offering; courtesy of a new partnership with Caveonix . This relationship will ensure that large enterprises, particularly government and financial institutions in the UAE, can easily leverage proactive ICT and cloud workload protection in the face of complex regulatory and compliance requirements.

This new offering from du comes in response to the introduction of tighter regulatory obligations this year such as MiFID II on 3rdJanuary 2018, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) on 25thMay 2018 and the latest developments to the Payment Care Industry Security Standards (PCI DSS) also in May 2018. These regulatory directives require government, financial and banking institutions to ensure robust policy and operational automation frameworks for risk and compliance management capabilities.

du's continuous and real time Risk and Compliance Management Services will help these institutions ensure comprehensive compliance - a challenge requiring a solution to not only continuously monitor compliance but also, to manage it across private, public and hybrid cloud architectures.

Farid Faraidooni, Deputy CEO - Enterprise Solutions, EITC said: "Governmental and financial institutions are right in the middle of, possibly the biggest shakeup since the birth of the Internet. The rise of digital is giving rise to transformative business models and revenue streams to consider but also stricter regulation that is crippling some organisations into stasis. Adding Caveonix RiskForesight as a solution partner of du's managed cloud and data centre services, enables du's business customers to confidently capitalise on the greater efficiency and scale of cloud environments - including hybrid deployments - in an organisation's digital transformation journey, while ensuring compliance requirements are met."

"This exciting collaboration ensures that industry standards and regulatory compliance are met along with active defense against threats across the hybrid cloud," said Kaus Phaltankar, Co-Founder, President and Chief Technology Officer of Caveonix. "By providing continuous automated monitoring and quantitative risk posture analysis of applications and their workloads. RiskForesight performs a full-stack analysis of the vulnerabilities and configuration issues at the infrastructure, platform, and application level and performs continuous assessment against cyber threats and regulatory compliance requirements."

Combining leading technologies with its highly-skilled Services Operations, Risk and Compliance team, du offers compliance zones based on the Global Risk Management Framework in its private, public and hybrid cloud and datacentre services ensuring cyber risk and industry and regulatory compliance needs are met.

du's in-country enterprise-class cloud services and mature managed services offering, the Risk Foresight real time service stack offering creates powerful value for the company's enterprise customers with ambitions for digital transformation.

** RiskForesight is a registered trademark of Caveonix, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About Caveonix