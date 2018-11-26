Microsoft Awards Nous Infosystems Gold Cloud Platform Competency

EDISON, New Jersey, November 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Nous Infosystems, a leading global IT organization offering quality software solutions and services, announced today that it has been awarded Gold Cloud Platform Competency by Microsoft.

Businesses that achieve this level of competency are amongst the Top 1% of Microsoft elite partners worldwide. This distinguishes Nous within Microsoft's partner ecosystem to capitalize on the growing demand for Infrastructure, Platform and Software as a Service solutions built on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

A history of consistent positive feedback from clients, pool of certified professionals and the alignment of its solutions with Microsoft strategies has helped Nous achieve this milestone. The latest accomplishment adds to the existing Nous' Gold Certifications for demonstrating excellence in Microsoft competencies that include Data analytics, Data Platform, Application Development, Application Integration, Collaboration and Content.

This achievement will strengthen Nous' Cloud competency practice. Nous' investments in its Cloud CoC for cloud development and migration that include related accelerators, frameworks and tools, building its partner ecosystem, and people competencies have provided value to its customers, especially for customers who have invested in the Microsoft Azure platform.

Combined with its Accelerators, Frameworks and credentials in Analytics, CRM, Customer Experience, Service Delivery and Application Development, the Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform competency helps Nous effectively transform customers' legacy business processes into digital.

"We have been a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner since 2006. Microsoft awarding us with Gold Cloud Platform Competency reflects our continuing commitment to help customers deliver superior performance in the cloud. We look forward to accelerating our customers' success by delivering advanced and digital transformation solutions," said Ajith J. Pillai, CEO, Nous Infosystems. He also states, "Being a Microsoft Gold competency partner will facilitate us in taking advanced technology services and solutions to our customers and market in the cloud space using Microsoft Azure cloud platform."

About Nous Infosystems:

Nous Infosystems is a CMMi Level 5 SVC + SSD v1.3, ISO 9001:2008, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified global information technology firm providing software solutions and services including product engineering across a broad spectrum of industries and domains for over two decades. Nous' major cloud offerings include Azure deployment and management services, Azure advisory services, Migration, and Development services on Azure.

