

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands (NWL) announced the appointment of Christopher Peterson as Executive Vice President, CFO, effective December 3. The company previously announced current Executive Vice President, CFO, Ralph Nicoletti's plans to retire at the close of 2018.



Over the past 25 years, Chris Peterson has held key senior executive roles at Procter & Gamble, Ralph Lauren and most recently Revlon Inc. where he was Chief Operating Officer, Operations.



'I am very pleased to have Chris Peterson join Newell Brands and my leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. His extensive experience in financial operations and as a public company CFO, coupled with his background in large-scale transformations, will strengthen our team as we drive Newell Brands' Accelerated Transformation Plan to completion,' said Michael Polk, CEO.



