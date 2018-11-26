Join the Aran Update Celebration Event for Special Item!

MapleStory Mthe free-to-play side-scrolling, massively multiplayer online mobile game for iOS and Android, has received new content update that brings the new Aran class. Aran is a legendary Polearm-wielding hero famous for sealing away the sinister Black Mage. With the rising of Aran, Rien, a winter island that froze Aran in ice is now available.

Full updates details can be found below:

Guild Fort Battle Players can now take part in strategic battles by competing with different guilds and check guild ranks in game

Pink Bean Expedition The most famous boss in Maple World, Pink Bean, can be challenged by players in Normal and Hard mode

Aran update celebrating event - Through November 30, all players will receive a one-time special item including Auto-Battle Tickets and Mysterious Weapon Armor Refining Powders

Aran Growth Support Event Through December 18, players can level up Aran and receive special in-game rewards such as the Chair of Aran the Guardian, Riding Pet Ryko, Aran the Hero Medal

Aran Burning Event Through December 18, the Aran class receives 2 bonus level ups between level 3 to level 75

In addition, all players who login before November 30, 2018 can claim the 3 types of Buff pets in celebration of the Aran update!

MapleStory M reached 10 million downloads within 100 days into its global launch and is available free to play on iOS and Android. To learn more about MapleStory M, visit https://maplestorym.nexon.com/enlaunch.

Assets: MapleStory M Aran Update Assets

MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the epic franchise. Available in 140 countries and 9 languages, MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads within 100 days after global launch.

Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) with more than 80 live games operated across more than 190 countries, is a global leader in online games. Nexon America introduced micro-transactions and the free-to-play business model in the Western market, and is widely credited with unmatched global expertise in sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player communities, and for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Nexon is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and the company was placed on the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017.

