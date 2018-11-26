Sanan Integrated Circuit Co.,Ltd.: Committed to Quality and Security: Sanan IC Achieves Management System Certifications

"We at Sanan IC are proud of having attained these key milestones of international standards compliance for Quality, Environmental and Information Technology (IT) management systems", said Raymond Cai, Chief Executive Officer of Sanan IC. "Having these procedures and disciplines in place not only gives us a solid foundation to be a world-class, large-scale wafer manufacturer, but it also shows our company's commitment to quality, security, and safety which our customers demand and which our employees expect. These management systems definitely help us strive for constant improvements in efficiency, productivity, communications, and environmental awareness".
Sanan IC offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor wafer foundry services, namely for gallium arsenide (GaAs) HBT, pHEMT, BiHEMT, integrated passive device (IPD), filters, gallium nitride (GaN) power HEMT, silicon carbide (SiC), and indium phosphide (InP) intended for RF, millimeter wave, power electronics, and optical communications markets. Among the various applications for these process technologies is automotive such as for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications, collision-avoidance sensors, hybrid/electric vehicle (HEV/EV) charging and motor drives. With IATF 1694 compliance, Sanan IC's customers are able to meet the automotive industry's stringent quality system requirements.
To mitigate information and intellectual property (IP) protection concerns, ISO27001 compliance facilitates best-practice for an information security management system (ISMS). It sets guidelines for implementing and monitoring security measures as well as for risk management of both the company's and customers' proprietary information and IP. Practicing and maintaining these security management procedures combined with the other quality and environmental systems lead to building and establishing customer confidence and trust.
