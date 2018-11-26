SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Carbon Black Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Analysis of the current carbon black market predicts a favorable category growth owing to the increasing demand of the specialty carbon black material from the printing and packaging industries. In addition, the increasing category price because of a supply shortage is increasing the amount of investments by end-user industries; thereby, contributing to the spend growth rate of the global carbon black market.

Accurate identification of the potential challenges and growth-promoting factors helps foster a minimum-risk and a profitable procurement strategy for any market. Considering the fact that such factors that have been visibly impacting the cost structure of the carbon black market, this procurement market research report has curated a set of category management objectives that are aligned with the dynamics of the carbon black market.

"In this carbon black market, we recommend adoption of the BCCS for raw materials such as coal tar and crude oil. This will enable the buyers to procure carbon black at cost-effective rates," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. "This will also empower the suppliers with expertise in implementing cost control measures during inflation of raw material prices," added Tridib.

The limited category supply will pose as a major challenge in the carbon black market. However, the critical supplier selection insights enlisted in this procurement market research report will result in appropriate vendor selection in the carbon black market:

The buyers must assess the annual production capacity of suppliers to determine their ability to cater to the buyer's demands even during supply fluctuations.

The buyers should conduct the ASTM tests to understand the performance of a carbon black grade and its suitability for the desired end-use application.

The buyers should conduct the ASTM tests to understand the performance of a carbon black grade and its suitability for the desired end-use application.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases.

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence reports for the chemicals category offer information on category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The reports also offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Carbon black market

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers in the carbon black market

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization for the carbon black market

Category enablers

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope in the carbon black market

Category map

Category map

SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

