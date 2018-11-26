Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2018 / Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG) ('Chanticleer' or the 'Company'), owner, operator, and franchisor of multiple nationally recognized better burger restaurant brands, today announced that it will be presenting at the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event.

Chief Executive Officer, Mike Pruitt will be presenting on December 5 at 5:30 PM PST / 8:30 PM EST and meeting with investors throughout the event. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

View Chanticleer Holdings profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/BURG

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR - Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh, and Hooters. For more information, please visit:

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are ' forward-looking statements' as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as 'expects,'plans,'projects,'will,'may,' anticipates,'believes,'should,'intends,'estimates,' and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or required licenses, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the companies do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

Ja@chanticleerholdings.com

SOURCE: Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/528864/Chanticleer-Holdings-Inc-to-Present-at-the-11th-Annual-LD-Micro-Main-Event