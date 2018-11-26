

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Brexit has hit the UK economy hard and the impact would be greater in the long if the proposed deal is implemented, a report from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research warned on Monday.



'If the government's proposed Brexit deal is implemented, then GDP in the longer term will be around 4 percent lower than it would have been had the UK stayed in the EU,' the think tank said.



This was roughly equivalent to losing the annual output of Wales or the output of the financial services industry in London, the NIESR said. This was also equivalent to a loss of 3 percent in per capita GDP, worth around GBP 1,000 per person per annum to people in the UK.



'If the UK were to stay in a customs union with the EU, or if the Irish backstop position was to be invoked, there would still be a hit to GDP per capita of 2 percent,' the report added.



The NIESR expects the uncertainty about the precise shape of the future relationship to continue beyond the transition period ending on December 31, 2020.



'Recent estimates, based on the UK's performance relative to other similar economies, suggest that Brexit uncertainty has already reduced UK GDP by about 2 per cent relative to what it would have been if the UK had stayed in the EU,' the report said. 'This uncertainty is a consequence of the 2016 referendum result.'



