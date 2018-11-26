Interactive Trading Seminars in Dubai Hosted by HYCM

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, November 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Forex Trading: The Ultimate Beginner's Guide

HYCM is hosting a 2-day intensive course, Forex Trading: The Ultimate Beginner's Guide, on the 10th and 11th of December at the Dukes Dubai Hotel. It is free to join; anyone wishing to attend the Day 2 workshop must have an activated HYCM account.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/789372/HYCM_Logo.jpg )

The two days of comprehensive Forex training starts with a focus on Theory on Day 1. Attendees will learn the trading process step-by-step and gain insight by watching a professional trader in action. Topics include basic terminology, key concepts of fundamental, technical and sentiment analysis, professional methods of risk management, and trading psychology.

On Day 2 the focus is on Practice, providing valuable hands-on training for new traders and those who would like to brush up their trading skills. Participants will be guided through a seven-part trading routine and asked to complete exercises on their own HYCM demo accounts under the guidance of a professional trader. Attendees will receive personalized assistance with all their queries.

To join this free 2-day intensive course covering theory and practice under the supervision of a professional trader, simply register for the course and book your spot.

As per Ekaterina Bozhko, Marketing Officer at HYCM specializing in the learning and development of HYCM's clients:

"We know that new traders can struggle to understand the financial markets, and their first few attempts at opening and closing trades may have less than stellar results. We love working with new traders face-to-face and equipping them with practical skills, so they feel confident when they next enter the world of live trading.

"All you have to do to join this course is register and make sure you come with your HYCM account activated, and ready to learn."

Complimentary drinks, snacks, and food, with valet parking will be provided for all at the Dukes Dubai Hotel. Those who participate in both days will receive a Certificate of Completion.

Those wishing to attend should register on the HYCM website and their account manager will get in touch to explain the details.

About HYCM

HYCM is the global brand name of Henyep Capital Markets (UK) Limited, HYCM (Europe) Ltd, and HYCM Ltd, all individual entities under Henyep Group, a global corporation founded in 1977, operating in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. For additional information, visit http://www.hycm.com.