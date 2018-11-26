Master Investor Congratulate Electricity Supply Board (ESB) at the Best Practice Awards 2018

LONDON, November 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Master Investor were delighted to sponsor and attend the Investor Relations Society Best Practice 2018 Awards on 20th November. Many congratulations to ESB for winning the Best Overall Communication of Company Investment Proposition: Small Cap & AIM award.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/789367/Best_Practice_2018_Awards.jpg )

Speaking for Master Investor, CEO Tim Corcoran, said:

"We are delighted to support the IR Society Best Practice Awards and want to congratulate all nominated companies on their achievements in investor relations. We were proud to present the 'Grand Prix' award for Best Overall Communication of Company Investment Proposition: Small Cap and AIM to ESB - very well deserved but I would also like to congratulate the runners up in the category, Apax Global Media and Photo-Me."

The judges commended ESB for comprehensive investor update and access to helpful fact sheets, an excellent CEO video with clear KPI's that were linked to future company prospects.

About Electricity Supply Board (ESB)

Established in 1927, Electricity Supply Board (ESB) bring sustainable and competitive energy solutions to all their customers in the Republic of Ireland.

ESB are focused on providing excellent customer service and maintaining their financial strength. Their vision is to be Ireland's foremost energy company competing successfully in the all-island market. They currently supply electricity to approximately 1.4 million customers throughout Ireland and employ approximately 7,000 people.

ESB operates as a strong, diversified, vertically integrated utility company across the electricity market: from generation, through transmission and distribution to supply. In addition, ESB supply gas, using our networks to carry fibre for telecommunications, developing electric vehicle public charging infrastructure and more.

Éilish Dolan, Manager of Investor Relations and Credit Rating at ESB, said:

"ESB is delighted to have won the 'Best Overall Communication of Company Investment Proposition: Small Cap & AIM' Award at the recently held Investor Relations Society Best Practice 2018 Awards. This is only the second year that we have been nominated in these highly prestigious awards which recognise excellence in Investor Relations and we value the judges comments on our proposition."

About IR Society

In the UK, The Investor Relations Society are the focal point for investor relations practice and IR professionals.

The Investor Relations Society bring together IR professionals and companies to promote best practice in investor relations. Their mission is to support professional development of its members, representing their views to regulatory bodies, the investment community and government and to act as a forum for issuers and the investment community.

About Best Practice Awards

Over the years, The IR Society's flagship Best Practice Awards have influenced many improvements in investor relations practice.

Now in the 18th year, the awards offer a meaningful opportunity to showcase best practice. Each award aims to cover companies form the largest to the smallest within FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and small cap and AIM companies also including overseas companies under their international entries. The Self-entry awards are open to all companies that wish to demonstrate their commitment to leading investor communications.

About Master Investor Ltd.

Master Investor is a digital media and events company producing the UK's leading free investment magazine and hosting the largest annual event for private investors in the UK. The 17th Master Investor Show on 6 April 2019 is expected to attract an audience of up to 5,000 private investors.

The event's main focus is "Connecting companies and investors." Investors participate to meet the executives, founders and board members of public and private companies who exhibit and present at the event. The range of companies exhibiting at the Master Investor Show ranges from early-stage start-ups to public companies with a GBP 100bn market cap.

The event includes presentations by over 50 speakers, including some of the highest profile experts of the UK finance industry. You can find more information at http://www.masterinvestor.co.uk/show

