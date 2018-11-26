EastWest BioScience Group: Eastwest Partners with CrossDock Systems for Product Warehousing and Shipping Solutions

EastWest continues expansion across Canada, partnering with one of Canada's fastest growing full-service logistics solutions provider for Eastern Canadian distribution

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2018 / Harbour Star Capital Corp. dba EastWest Bioscience (the "Company" or "EastWest") (TSX-V: EAST) announces that it is building its distribution channel in Eastern Canada by partnering with Crossdock Systems, a premier full service logistics solutions provider located in Mississauga, ON. Crossdock Systems allows for EastWest products to be warehoused and shipped to customers from Mississauga, Ontario for all its Eastern Canadian customers. With purchase orders continuing to grow, and additional SKU's planned for launch in 1Q 2019, it is a critical logistics step for EastWest. By partnering with Crossdock Systems, EastWest will now be able to warehouse inventory both in their own Penticton, BC facility and at Crossdock Systems Eastern Canada, allowing for faster product turn around as well as significant shipping savings, which go right to the bottom line.

Crossdock systems operates a state-of-the-art warehouse in Mississauga, Ontario, with a fleet of trucks in the Greater Toronto Area, and an expanding network of carriers that ship throughout North America. Crossdock Systems has been building a reputation as a premier full-service logistics solutions provider for almost 20 years, and currently works with some of the largest manufacturers, retailers, and municipalities in Canada.

"It has always been our plan to mirror our fulfillment success in Western Canada to Eastern Canada, where the bulk of our customers and orders come from. This partnership with a leading partner like Crossdock, will allow us to not only ensure quicker order fulfillment to our Eastern Canadian customers, but add significant savings to our shipping costs." says Rodney Gelineau, EastWest BioScience CEO. "Crossdock Systems knows their customer's businesses as much as their own, and they are a fantastic partner to work with in Eastern Canada and give us the ability to scale anywhere in North America."

About Crossdock Systems

Founded in 2000, Crossdock systems continues to grow as a premier full-service logistics solutions provider out of their state-of-the-art warehouse in Ontario Canada. Crossdock operates a fleet of trucks in Metropolitan Toronto and arranges freight movements across North America with their ever-expanding network of carriers. Crossdock systems has been featured twice on PROFIT magazine's list of the fastest growing companies in Canada. Crossdock Systems offers a full-service solution to its customers, be it local deliveries, cross-border shipments, and major distribution programs.

About EastWest BioScience Group

EastWest Bioscience is a seed-to-sale organization that offers world class manufacturing and premium hemp-based consumer goods. Since it was founded in 2016, EastWest continues to grow as a high-quality producer, manufacturer and distributor of multiple lines of premium hemp products. EastWest is strategically positioned in mainstream consumer markets with wholistic natural products and has developed distribution channels into mainstream stores and markets in Canada. The Company has a Health Canada licensed, GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified manufacturing facility and produces premium brands offering natural products for a preventive care lifestyle. EastWest consumer product lines are divided into four distinct brands: 1) Natural Advancement - natural biopharmaceutical health supplements; 2) Earth's Menu - all-natural hemp superfoods; 3) Natural Pet Science - pet food and pet supplements; and 4) Chanvre Hemp -all-natural health and beauty products. The organization will continue to focus on ongoing development of innovative, hemp-based consumer products through advanced science with clean, natural ingredients to complement its current product offerings.

