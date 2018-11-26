SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Natural Rubber Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

In recent times, the steep rise in the crude oil price has subsequently increased the production cost of synthetic rubber. This is resulting in a gradual preference shift towards the natural rubber market. Moreover, the beneficial properties such as high tensile and tear strength, resistance to fatigue, ease of fabrication of products, and resistance to moisture are resulting in increasing category adoption; thereby, factoring growth in the natural rubber market. Download a Free Sample of this procurement report on the natural rubber market to get more insights into other factors that play key roles in creating a cost-effective procurement strategy.

Ensuring the sustainability of business amidst growing instabilities in the market is the very essence of building a perfect procurement strategy. Moreover, analysis of the statistics might give an overview of the market, but it might not offer the necessary insights into creating a cohesive strategy that can adapt to the shifting dynamics of the market. Based on this theory, this procurement market research report on the natural rubber market categorizes the major cost drivers and other category enablers that are driving success in the natural rubber market. Get customized guidance on creating a risk-free and a cost-effective category management strategy that is functionally aligned to this natural rubber market.

"Prior to engaging with a supplier, the buyer must evaluate their flexibility of the raw material supply chain. This will help in determining whether the supplier will be able to cater to the buyer's ad-hoc demand or during instances of supply shortages," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

In-depth research of the natural rubber market has revealed factors which will have a prominent effect on the growth of this market and will simultaneously guide the buyers and the suppliers in shaping their procurement strategy:

Integrated suppliers can help buyers maximize cost-saving opportunities in the natural rubber market.

Collaboration with rubber farmers will enable suppliers to strengthen their raw material supply chain.

Report scope snapshot: Natural rubber market

Cost-saving opportunities

Supplier side levers for the natural rubber market

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices for the natural rubber market

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis in the natural rubber market

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

